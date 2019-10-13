Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get Spire alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17. Spire has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,368,000 after acquiring an additional 194,435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.