Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE SR opened at $85.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.17. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

