Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($137.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,200 ($94.08) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,748.18 ($101.24).

LON SPX opened at GBX 7,565 ($98.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,891.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,266.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 26634.9990546 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 1,250 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,090 ($105.71) per share, for a total transaction of £101,125 ($132,137.72).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

