SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

SP opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

