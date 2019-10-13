Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

SUNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,984,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

