Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA) Head-To-Head Review

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies N/A -63.29% -39.62% Encision -5.25% -18.76% -11.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sintx Technologies and Encision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Encision.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Encision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 58.21 -$8.65 million N/A N/A Encision $8.80 million 0.47 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Encision has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Encision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

