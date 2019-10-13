SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

SBOW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

