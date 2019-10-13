Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $15.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $61.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $61.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.64 million, with estimates ranging from $92.57 million to $92.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Silk Road Medical news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,451,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

