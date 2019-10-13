Sidoti Boosts FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $134.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of FCN stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 9,989 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,029,166.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,131.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,338 shares of company stock worth $3,179,095. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
