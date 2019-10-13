Short Interest in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Drops By 76.9%

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.60. 572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $66.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.57.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

