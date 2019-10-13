Short Interest in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Expands By 150.1%

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 150.1% from the August 30th total of 691,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth $8,445,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

TOT opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. Total has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

