Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Grows By 20.9%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 30th total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Support.com by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Support.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 240,293 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Support.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Support.com alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Support.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SPRT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.09. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter. Support.com had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.