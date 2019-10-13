Short Interest in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Decreases By 45.0%

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the August 30th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spark Networks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Spark Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $5.65 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.