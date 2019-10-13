Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Grows By 221.2%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the August 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of KFS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kingsway Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.