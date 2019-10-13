Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Expands By 528.6%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the August 30th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO John C. Textor acquired 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,168.40. Also, CEO Don D. Jennings acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,296.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,877 shares of company stock worth $118,473. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

KFFB stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

