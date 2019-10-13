Short Interest in IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Rises By 288.0%

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the August 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of IMAC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.