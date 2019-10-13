Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Grows By 16.6%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSS shares. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.98 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

