Short Interest in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Decreases By 21.0%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. TheStreet cut CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director Steven W. Lefkowitz purchased 5,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dillione purchased 6,147 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,343.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,147 shares of company stock worth $133,204.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

