Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rises By 158.2%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the August 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

