Short Interest in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Declines By 14.3%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 30th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 35.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.6 days.

AKCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,782.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.62% and a negative return on equity of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

