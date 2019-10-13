Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,576.92. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.82.
C&C Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.