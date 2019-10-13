Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 369 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,576.92. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 443.27 ($5.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.82.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

