Sheffield Resources (ASX:SFX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Sheffield Resources Ltd (ASX:SFX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.37. Sheffield Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 364,096 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81.

Sheffield Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFX)

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company's principal project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. It explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. The company is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

