Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Secoo worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Secoo by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 538,222 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Secoo by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 920,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Secoo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Secoo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Secoo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SECO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Secoo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of SECO opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Secoo Holding Ltd – has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $292.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Secoo Holding Ltd – will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secoo Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.