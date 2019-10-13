Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,518,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,068,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after acquiring an additional 136,455 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 594,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,493,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

