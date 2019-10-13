Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Reduced by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $69.15 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

