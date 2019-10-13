SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,950 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,040.78 ($39.73).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,969 ($38.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,899.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,959.92. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 40,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,150 ($41.16), for a total value of £1,265,827.50 ($1,654,027.83).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

