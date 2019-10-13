Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 98,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Scholastic’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.