Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 98,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
