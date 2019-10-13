SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.05

SBT Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SBTB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and traded as high as $51.20. SBT Bancorp shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.45.

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.68 million during the quarter.

SBT Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products.

