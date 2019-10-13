SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 44.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
