SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €127.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €127.00 ($147.67) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €115.68 ($134.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.10. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

