SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €115.68 ($134.51) on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

