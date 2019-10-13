Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,891.54 ($37.78).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,282 ($29.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,307.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,449. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,657 ($34.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

