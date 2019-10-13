Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

RARX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. 8,256,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,517. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,624. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 275,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

