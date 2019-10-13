Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Black Knight worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its position in Black Knight by 243.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $63.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

