Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 19,899 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,562,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,699,000 after acquiring an additional 503,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 378,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,863,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after acquiring an additional 334,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.29. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

