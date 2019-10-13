Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $69.23.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.22%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

