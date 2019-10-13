Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 648.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 21.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.42. National Health Investors Inc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

