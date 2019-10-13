Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $142,000 Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 98.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 49.9% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 139.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CPLG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $560.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

