Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,084 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 41.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 227,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 755,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

In related news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,355,250 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

