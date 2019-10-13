Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $949,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,202,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 373,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,611,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

