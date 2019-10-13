Roth Capital Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.03.

KL stock opened at C$59.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.98 and a 12-month high of C$67.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.37.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$376.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

