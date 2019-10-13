Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.82.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.