Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

ROK opened at $164.10 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.