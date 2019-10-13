Rockland Trust Co. Takes $509,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

