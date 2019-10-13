Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,071 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in BB&T by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BB&T by 285.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $52.00 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

