Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.66.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $128.40 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

