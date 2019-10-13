Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $57,538.62 in Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $57,538.62.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,379 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $143,783.64.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,300 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $109,809.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,624 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $61,426.80.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 11,273 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,404.80.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 59.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 99.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 54.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

