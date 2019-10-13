Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Insider Sells $57,538.62 in Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $57,538.62.
Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 26th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,379 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $143,783.64.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,300 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $109,809.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,624 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $61,426.80.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 11,273 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $198,404.80.
Shares of RIV stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
