Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snap-on by 488.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $825,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Snap-on by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 628,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.80.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

