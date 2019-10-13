Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.16% of Trupanion worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Trupanion by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 99,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $4,142,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 194,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 145.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trupanion Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,473,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $581,471 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

