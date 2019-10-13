Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.60

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.60 and traded as high as $52.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 42,228 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$526.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

